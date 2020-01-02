LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has sent a formal request to the FBI asking for an investigation into controversial pardons made by former Gov. Matt Bevin in his last weeks in office.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Chris Harris previously asked Cameron to appoint a bipartisan team of special prosecutors to investigate whether the political donations influenced Bevin's decision, and Cameron responded in a letter Thursday saying he believes "pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety."
Bevin commuted 428 sentences before leaving office on Dec. 9. Among those pardoned was convicted child rapist Micah Schoettle, who was sentenced in 2018 to 23 years in prison for raping a 9-year-old girl in Kenton County, Kentucky. A jury found Schoettle guilty in August 2018 of nine charges dating back to November 2016: first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years old, three counts of incest with a victim under 12 years old, two counts of first-degree sodomy with a victim under 12 years old and three counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old.
"It's offensive," Rob Sanders, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County, said of Bevin pardoning Schoettle. "It's mind boggling how any governor could be this irresponsible. It's an abomination of the criminal justice system."
Also among those pardoned was Patrick Baker, who was convicted of killing a man during a home invasion in Knox County in 2014. Baker's pardon has drawn national scrutiny because Baker's family raised $21,500 for Bevin at a political fundraiser last year. Baker's two co-defendants are still in prison.
Bevin wrote in the pardon that the evidence against Baker was "sketchy at best."
In a news release Thursday, McGarvey and Harris said Kentuckians should know if several of the pardons were granted "improperly":
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.