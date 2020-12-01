LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is searching for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
The antibodies in the blood can be used in a transfusion to help other patients battling the virus.
The center was the first in the county to draw convalescent plasma to a patient after the FDA authorize treatment in late March.
A special collection event will be held at the center's Hillview Donation Center on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has a positive antibody test can submit to the center's online registry. Those people will then be contacted about a donation appointment.
To submit a registration, click here.
