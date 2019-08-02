FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Democratic Party says it is making big money off the sale of "Moscow Mitch" merchandise.
In a release, the party says it made $200,000 in two days with more than 5,500 unique orders.
After morning talk host Joe Scarborough took aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Kentucky Republican "Moscow Mitch." Scarborough went so far as to claim McConnell is quote "Aiding and abetting Putin’s attempts to subvert U. S. Democracy."
Democrats seized the opportunity to start selling a line of merchandise.
The political party started selling items this week including buttons, shot glasses, copper mugs and even a Russian-style cossack hat emblazoned with an image of McConnell and the words "Moscow Mitch." The party says one of the most popular items is a red t-shirt that declares "Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch."
The release says orders have come from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. And in Kentucky, orders have been made from more than 60 of the state's 120 counties.
