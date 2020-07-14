LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Derby Museum officials have canceled the museum's annual gala, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gala, which was rescheduled for Aug. 28, is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit organization.
"It will be yet another hardship we must overcome as a charitable organization," said Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum. "However, we feel certain it is the safest and correct decision at this time."
The fundraiser supports the museum's educational and curatorial programs, according to a news release.
Anyone who purchased tickets to the museum's gala will be contacted about refund and credit options. Donors will also be asked if they'd like to make a donation instead to the museum.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.