LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum launched a Pappy Van Winkle bourbon raffle to help an Indiana man find a cure for his son.
Wyatt Perdue, 3, is living with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that limits his ability to breathe. His dad came up with the idea of a bourbon raffle to raise awareness about the disease.
The grand prize includes six limited-edition bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the second prize includes a seven-bottle Colonel E.H. Taylor collection, and third prize features a five-bottle Buffalo Trace Antique collection.
🥃 Rare Bourbon Alert! 🥃 We're raffling off 3 incredible collections, all for a good cause: Pappy Van Winkle, E.H. Taylor, & Buffalo Trace Antique. 📍 Tickets: $100 📍 BUY NOW: https://t.co/v8Bnda9505 📍 Kentucky Charitable Gaming License #ORG0002753 pic.twitter.com/lFqBDbN02m— Kentucky Derby Museum (@derbymuseum) October 4, 2022
Only 6,000 will be sold at $100 per ticket. The raffle runs through Nov. 17, and the winners will be drawn at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 on Facebook Live on the Kentucky Derby Museum Facebook page.
To purchase your tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.