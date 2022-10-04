LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum launched a Pappy Van Winkle bourbon raffle to help an Indiana man find a cure for his son.

Wyatt Perdue, 3, is living with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that limits his ability to breathe. His dad came up with the idea of a bourbon raffle to raise awareness about the disease.

The grand prize includes six limited-edition bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the second prize includes a seven-bottle Colonel E.H. Taylor collection, and third prize features a five-bottle Buffalo Trace Antique collection.

Only 6,000 will be sold at $100 per ticket. The raffle runs through Nov. 17, and the winners will be drawn at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 on Facebook Live on the Kentucky Derby Museum Facebook page.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags