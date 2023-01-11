LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Museum will have a new exhibit for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.
The museum, located on the grounds of Churchill Downs, will have a state-of-the-art exhibit remembering Secretariat's historic Kentucky Derby win and Triple Crown sweep. Secretariat won the Triple Crown 50 years ago.
According to a news release Wednesday, the Kentucky Derby Museum is honoring Secretariat with a 1,000-square-foot exhibit with footage, artifacts and stories about the horse. The museum will also have hand-picked commemorative Woodford Reserve bottle, special Secretariat celebration, new Derby edition tours and merchandise.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.