LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews from Kentucky headed West to help fight wildfires.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry sent 21 people to California, Colorado, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
The fire situation in the Western U.S. has reached a critical level. The chief of the USDA Forest Service has requested available resources from other states to assist with the fires.
The KDF says it's proud to send trained and experienced staff to help other states in need.
