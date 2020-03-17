LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Exempt businesses include those that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats, vet clinics, hotels, food processors, auto and home repair businesses, post offices, warehousing and distribution and pharmacies. Those businesses can stay open, Beshear said, but they must practice social distancing.
However, Beshear said that businesses that encourage public congregation, or which by the nature of their service cannot comply with social distancing, must cease their operations by 5 p.m. Wednesday. That includes, he said, community centers, nail salons, spas, concert venues and sporting event facilities.
Beshear also announced two new positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, including one in Jefferson County, bringing the total to 27. However, he also said one of the cases that had previously been listed in Kentucky is actually a New York case with two addresses, meaning Kentucky has an official total of 26 cases.
One of the two new cases is a 74-year-old Jefferson County man, he said. The second new case involves a 69-year-old man in Lyon County.
A 33-year-old woman who tested positive and was previously listed as a Fayette County cases is now being counted in New York.
As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 patient information includes 26 cases:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man (died Sunday)
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 74-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman (fully recovered)
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 73-year-old woman
- 34-year-old woman
- 54-year-old man
- 74-year-old man
- Lyon County
- 69-year-old man
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Nelson County
- 53-year-old man
