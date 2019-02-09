LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For some, being cooped up inside all winter is a good time to think about some home improvement projects for the upcoming spring season.
Crowds headed to the Kentucky Home Improvement Expo that's being held at the Triple Crown Pavilion this weekend.
Over 10,000 people are expected to attend the event this weekend. The show features seminars, exhibits and demonstrations.
Visitors also have the chance to chat with several different vendors and learn about what they have to offer.
"It's fantastic to be able to talk to people in person and let them look at some products up close and personal without the pressure sometimes of having someone come to your home," Carol Weber said.
The expo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tickets are $4 for adults and children get in for free.
