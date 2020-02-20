LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers in Kentucky's House have voted to legalize medical marijuana.
The measure cleared the Kentucky House of Representatives by a vote of 65 to 30. The bill must pass the state senate and be signed by Gov. Andy Beshear before it becomes law.
The bill would allow patients to consume marijuana pills and oils, but smoking medical cannabis would remain prohibited.
The House Judiciary Committee, on a 17-1, vote had approved the measure on Feb. 12.
The bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, said it would become the country's “tightest medical marijuana" program if it becomes law.
The measure would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries. Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills and oils.
“Like any medicine, it works for some; for some others it may not be the best thing," said Rep. Al Gentry, D-Louisville. “But let's let the patient and their caregiver make that decision. I think they're capable of doing that."
In opposing the bill, Rep. Stan Lee, R-Lexington, warned that legalizing medical cannabis would be the start of efforts by cannabis advocates to further relax marijuana restrictions.
“We're being asked to pass something that I fear will not be the end of it," he said.
Supporters have pointed to strong grassroots support for the legal use of medical cannabis for people battling chronic pain and certain debilitating medical conditions. Some committee members pointed to overwhelming support from constituents back home to legalize medical marijuana as they voted for the measure.
It is already legal in 33 states.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
