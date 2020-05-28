LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom will be allowed to reopen on June 29, the same week that some public pools may be allowed to reopen with restrictions, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The amusement park "will look very different" under its proposal to resume operations during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said, offering no details on the plan.
A limited reopening of pools may be allowed that week as well, Beshear added.
"It's not going to be easy to meet that guidance," he said. "... There will be very limited capacity, and we'll have to ensure that we can meet social distancing guidelines."
Beshear also announced Thursday that all Kentucky state parks will be allowed to reopen on June 1.
Beshear said nine additional Kentuckians linked to COVID-19 have died and that the state has recorded 113 new cases of the disease.
In all, Kentucky health officials have identified 9,184 COVID-19 cases and 409 deaths linked to the disease.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.