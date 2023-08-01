LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a man who led them on a high-speed chase late Monday night across Kentucky with his 4-month-old baby in the car.
Christopher Lambirth Jr. Raceland Police, in Greenup County, said a 911 call came just after 10 p.m. Monday accusing Christopher Lambirth Jr. of hitting his girlfriend in Wurtland, Kentucky, which is near the West Virginia border.
Investigators said when they arrived, Lambirth had already stolen his girlfriend's car and took their baby.
Police pinged his phone and found him driving. Investigators said Lambirth led them on a high-speed chase — at times going 110-130 miles per hour — from KY 627 to Interstate 64 West into Louisville.
The chase lasted nearly 200 miles, and police said Lambirth was FaceTiming his girlfriend the entire time. Police said when he arrived at his mother's house at 12th and Hill streets in Louisville, he jumped out of the car and started running, leaving his baby in the car.
Investigators said there are now warrants for his arrest from Greenup, Morgan, Shelby and Jefferson counties for domestic assault, stealing a vehicle and wanton endangerment.
If you see him, contact police.
