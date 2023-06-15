LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- For the first time in four years, overdose deaths went down in Kentucky.
According to the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report, 2,135 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose last year, down more than 5% compared with 2021 and the first decline since 2018.
However, that 2022 total is still higher than 2020, which had 1,964 overdose deaths.
In Jefferson County, there were 505 overdose deaths in 2022, compared to 572 in 2021.
"Seeing a decrease in overdose deaths is encouraging, but we still have a long way to go, because one Kentucky life lost to overdose is one too many," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "As your Governor, I will work every day to improve access to treatment and programs to help those fighting this disease to win while also providing Kentucky's law enforcement with more resources to get these dangerous drugs off our streets."
The report also showed 90% of overdose deaths involved opioids.
Fentanyl is still the most prevalent drug contributing to deaths, accounting for more than 72% nationwide in 2022.
