LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registered voters in Kentucky can expect a postcard in the mail soon about how to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election.
Beginning May 22, voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot for the primary election on June 23. Once voters receive the postcard, they can either visit the link or fill out the postcard and mail it back to the county clerk's office.
All registered voters are eligible for mail-in ballots for this election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the signed application is received by the county clerk, voters are mailed a ballot, according to a news release.
Jefferson County residents who are registered can request a mail-in ballot now through the Jefferson County Clerk's website.
