LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Scott County.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday near Georgetown, north of Lexington, Kentucky, according to WDRB's partner station, Lex 18 News.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Caleb Conley, 34, stopped a person, but it's unclear why.
Conley was shot during the stop and the suspect took off, but has since been arrested, according to Kentucky State Police. No further details about the suspect were immediately available. Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton believed Conley died at the hospital after the shooting.
Lex 18 reported that Conley had been with the sheriff's office for four years after serving eight years with the U.S. Army. He leaves behind a wife, small children and his parents.
Hampton called Conley "an excellent asset to our staff" who had won multiple awards.
"Deputy Conley was very active in his role as a deputy sheriff, he took his job very serious, he was just a go-getter and he loved his job and it's a shame that it got cut short because he loved this job so much, and he was so good at it," he said.
Hampton asked the public to keep Conley's family, including his law enforcement family, in their thoughts and prayers.
"These are gonna be critical times coming up. We never want to see anything like this happen, the reality is we know it can but, when it does ... it's hard," Hampton said.
Hampton also said he believes Conley's death is the first line of duty death for the sheriff's office.
"He was a damn good deputy, and he loved his job," he said. "He took it very serious, and (he was) out there today doing his job (and) look what happened to him. A coward coming through our county, on I-75, took his life. Took him away from his family."
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said "We are deeply saddened to announce we lost a beloved member of our office today, Deputy Caleb Conley. We are receiving a much appreciated, overwhelming outreach of support from our community and across this state."
The office said it would be providing information about how to help them and Conley's family sometime Tuesday. The office will also be closed on Tuesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear made a statement on Twitter about the shooting, asking Kentuckians to pray for Conley's family and his fellow law enforcement officers.
"This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful," Beshear said.
Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel also issued a statement via Twitter, expressing the department's condolences to Conley and the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
"We offer our prayers and support during this difficult time. Rest easy brother," the post read.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team is handling the investigation at the request of the sheriff's office. It's unclear at this time when law enforcement officials expect to release more information in the case.
This is a developing story that will be updated as WDRB gathers more information.
