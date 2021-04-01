LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a new chairman.
The vote came just days after the state passed a bill stripping Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear from making the pick.
Dr. Mark Lynn, a past fair board chair, was unanimously voted in as the new chair at a special meeting on Thursday.
The action was the first consequence of a bill that lawmakers approved after overriding a veto by Beshear earlier this week.
It gives the board more independence and lets board members — instead of the governor — choose the chair.
Democrats called the bill a "power grab" by Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the Kentucky House and Senate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.