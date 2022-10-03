HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Henry County arrested a Louisville man wanted for murder.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police say a KSP trooper conducted stopped a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near the 26 mile marker in Henry County around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 after observing a traffic violation.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Alex Foster of Louisville, Kentucky. It was determined that Foster had two active warrants through Jefferson County. Foster had several pre-existing charges and was arrested and taken the Oldham County Detention Center.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 5.
