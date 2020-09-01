LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are on the lookout for aggressive drivers.
Kentucky State Police on Tuesday announced the start of a three-week statewide enforcement effort targeting aggressive driving behaviors.
The Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks Campaign, or TACT, targets drivers of passenger and commercial vehicles, KSP said in a news release.
Police are looking for improper lane changes, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and excessive speed.
KSP defines aggressive driving as "any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety."
To avoid being an aggressive driver, KSP suggests drivers allow additional time to get to their destination to reduce stress on the road. They also advise drivers to avoid tailgating large trucks — because they have larger blind spots — leave extra space when passing other vehicles, and know that large trucks take twice the amount of time to come to a stop than a regular passenger vehicle.
State police said there were 6,147 crashes, with 88 deaths, involving commercial trucks in Kentucky.
The three-week enforcement is being funded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
