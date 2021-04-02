LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a prison in La Grange was arrested after authorities said he snuck "unauthorized nicotine" and prescription medication into the facility.
James Emberson, 33, was arrested at the Kentucky State Reformatory on Friday. Kentucky State Police said KSR employees contacted them to investigate Emberson after they suspected he was bringing in nicotine and medicine.
Police also found a gun in his vehicle, which was on prison property.
Emberson was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center and charged with first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree promoting contraband and having a prescription controlled substance not in a proper container.
