LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Elizabethtown, State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turned District 10's seat Republican.
District 10 mostly represents Hardin County and a small portion of Jefferson County, a seat previously held by Democrat Dennis Parrett who decided to retire from the legislature.
Deneen spent his career in education and retired as lead teacher for Hardin County's Alternative Education Center. He was then elected to Elizabethtown City Council and is also a small business owner.
"That experience really is universal when it comes to workforce development and relationship building, and I think any time you become a legislator, your job ... is keyed on relationship building," he said. "And hopefully, that will translate well into my new job."
He will serve as the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee vice chair and chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Education. Deneen will also be a Senate Agriculture, Appropriations and Revenue, and Judiciary committee member. Additionally, he will serve as a Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Statutory Committee member.
"I'm honored by their confidence in me to put me in those leadership positions," Deneen said. "I'm not a stranger to leadership positions but I am honored because that serves the 10th District and my constituents very well with Fort Knox being there in Hardin County, and, of course, all of the farmers that are in Hardin County. So I'm very excited to be on some of those committees to represent all of our educators and others."
On the Democrat side in the Senate, Jefferson County's Morgan McGarvey is headed to Washington taking over as Kentucky's lone democratic representative. A special election will decide who will fill the state Senate seat for District 19. That election hasn't been announced yet.
