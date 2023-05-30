LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University has a new president.
Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo was announced Tuesday in a news release as the 19th president of the university.
"Today is undoubtedly an exciting time in Kentucky State’s history, and we are confident that the foundation laid by this extensive presidential search process — involving input and deliberation from a wide range of constituents and stakeholders, including both internal and external campus community members — allowed us to choose the best leader for Kentucky State, and its future,” Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair Tammi Dukes said.
Akakpo was selected from a group of three finalists from a national search.
The university had been looking for a new leader since July 2021 when M. Christopher Brown II resigned after concerns about the school's finances.
Akakpo, who has 16 years of experience in leadership rolls in higher education, is the current president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
"My work focuses on championing postsecondary institutions, tackling the uncertainty they face, and securing their current and future prosperity, particularly through bold thinking, transformational problem-solving, and strategic partnership building,” Akakpo said.
He'll take over as president of KSU on July 1.
