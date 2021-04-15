LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky unemployment offices are now open for in-person help.
People getting help Thursday already have an appointment. Appointments through April 30 can now be scheduled. On Monday, appointments for May 3 will become available, and additional appointment times will open each day.
The state has struggled to keep up with unemployment claims, which spiraled out of control during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An outdated IT system and staffing cuts contributed to the problem.
The governor included $1.1 million in this year's budget and $8.4 million next year to restore employees at the regional offices.
