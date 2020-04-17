LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the assembly line to the front lines, Toyota is doing its part during the pandemic.
The Georgetown, Kentucky, plant has taken a hit, having to furlough many of its employees. That's hasn't stopped the facility from rolling out hundreds of thousands of face shields for health care workers all over the country.
"They started with a couple hundred, using 3D printers and then they said, 'Hey, let's make molds.' And so we started making molds," said plant president Susan Elkington. "And the machine that this plastic piece is made on is actually a machine that has been in operation since 1987."
So far, 18,000 face shields have been delivered to Kentucky hospitals with a goal of producing more than 500,000.
Toyota plans on resuming regular production on May 4 with new protocols in place.
