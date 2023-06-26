CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- During the rush of a trip to one of the many stores along Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, nothing unusual would stick out about Brooklynn Riley.
"I feel like a lot of teen girls go out and just shop," she said.
On a recent Friday evening, she looked like a teen heading into an Old Navy.
"When I go out and shop, we do different things," Brooklynn explained.
She hits the parking lots of Ketuckiana shopping centers with a handful of Post-its.
"We thought of this idea that maybe we could put some positive messages on them to make people smile."
The neon notes were first delivered on "Giving Tuesday" in 2021, during the darkness of the pandemic. A couple of months later, Brooklynn wanted to go bigger.
"Her goal was basically to put one Post-it out a day," Brooklynn's mother, Jenny Riley said. "That started in April of 2022, and as of right now, she's at over a thousand Post-its."
Drive-thrus and car windows got them, when WDRB tagged along for the special deliveries.
"I feel like in today's world, a lot of people are suffering in silence, and there's a lot of hate in the world, so it feels good knowing you were able to make someone else feel good," Brooklynn said.
She doesn't always stick around to see the reaction, but she often hears from the people whose days she's brightened, thanks to the Instagram username at the bottom of her messages.
"They always have really nice captions and comments," Brooklynn explained.
Post-It even took note of what she's doing.
"I'm extremely proud to be her mom," Jenny said with a smile.
The adhesive that made Brooklynn a good kid is the support she gets, both at home and quite literally from her friends and teammates. She's one of the cheerleaders up top, during stunts at Aspire Cheer Academy, relying on her squad's support.
"I trust the people under me," Brooklynn said. "All of the girls, we support each other a lot."
Now she's sharing that support with heartfelt words Kentuckiana should hear.
"I think a lot of people don't realize when you're young you can also do things to make the world a better place."
Duly noted.
