LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger Health is taking its business across the river to Jeffersonville.
The regional Central Fill Pharmacy facility in Louisville is moving to a new location in River Ridge.
The fill facility, which officials said will be called the Jeffersonville Central Fill, is the health care division of the Kroger Company, serving all of the Kroger pharmacies in the region.
As part of the move, it will also be expanding. The new warehouse will be 58,000 square feet, five times larger than its current size of 11,000 square feet. It will also create 60 new jobs.
"This is fantastic news for us," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "Again, we're not just trying to attract jobs that are $15 per hour. We're attracting careers."
The facility, which opened in Louisville in 2000, currently employs 115 people at its Louisville facility. All of those employees will have the opportunity to transfer to the new location.
It's not clear yet when the move will be complete.
