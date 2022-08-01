LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:
- 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243
- 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect, KY 40059
- 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299
- 4915 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216
- 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, KY 40513
- 3101 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40509
- 311 Boone Station Road, Shelbyville KY 40065
- 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown, KY 40324
- 1732 West Highway 192, London, KY 40741
- 14899 North US Highway 25, Corbin, KY 40701
Kroger is asking the public to only donate cleaning and hygiene supplies, including baby wipes only. Other donations will not be accepted.
"UPS is committed to delivering what matters, including helping those in need," Jim Joseph, president of UPS Airlines, said in a news release Monday. "We've begun an employee donation drive collecting relief supplies and want to offer the public the same opportunity to contribute."
In addition to the collection, Kroger and UPS will both donate $25,000 to Volunteers for America.
