LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police added a new member of its K-9 unit that will help in detecting electronic storage devices.
A 2-year-old black Labrador named "May" is the first Electronic Storage Device detection dog in Kentucky. The dog is one of 51 ESD canine units in the country, according to KSP.
The specially-trained canine work with police and Internet Crime Against Children to help locating hidden electronic storage devices like USB drives and cellphones that could contain criminal activity.
"May has assisted our branch detectives with four search warrants and has been successful during all her deployments thus far," Lt. Mike Bowling, Commander of the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, said in a news release. "She has located key pieces of evidence during these investigations and we are pleased with what she has already brought to our team."
Trained in Indianapolis, May will also serve as a comfort dog.
Detective Leslie Strong, who is assigned to the Electronic Crime Branch, is the dog's handler.
"She's a smart dog and has been great to work with," Strong said.
