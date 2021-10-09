LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a shooting in Gallatin County early Saturday morning.
According to KSP, officers responded to a report of an altercation on South Fork Road between two people from Verona, Ky. around 2 a.m.
Police say Taylor M. Barnett, 29, shot a man multiple times during an altercation. The 30-year-old man was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital in Ohio, where he was listed in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.