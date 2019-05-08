LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Allen County.
According to a news release, on Tuesday, a KSP dispatcher received a call asking for help with a death investigation at a home on Stinson Lane, located in Scottsville, which is near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
Allen County deputies were sent to the home and found a man dead in a yard near the driveway of the home.
Authorities say the victim, 47-year-old Justin Wix, lived at the home, but was outside his residence when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.
Police are asking anyone with information about Wix's death to call KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.
