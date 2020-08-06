LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred just after midnight Thursday in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
Montez D. Johnson, 28, was taken into custody Thursday at an apartment complex on Ledgewood Parkway, not far from Manslick Road and Iroquois Park, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Johnson has been charged with the murder of Steven R. Gann, 45, and Jacob R. Loeffler, 26.
Breckinridge County Coroner Tim Bandy said Gann and Loeffler were roommates and were found shot and killed early Thursday morning in a trailer on Blackberry Circle Lane, just off state Route 1073 in Garfield. KSP said the men had been shot "multiple times."
The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to conduct autopsies on the victims Friday, according to KSP.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team helped KSP's Special Response Team take Johnson into custody at the apartment complex "without further incident," state police said.
Johnson has been booked into the Breckinridge County Detection Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.