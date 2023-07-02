LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police partners with NASCAR for national recruiting effort.
Sgt. Michael Murriell is the commander over KSP recruitment. He said it's not the first time for KSP to run tv ads, but it is a first to work with NASCAR.
"We're willing to take you no matter where you come from. We want good, quality applicants, so if you're from Tennessee or West Virginia you can be a Kentucky State trooper," he said.
KSP shot video and pictures for the NASCAR ad and social media campaign at NCM Motorsports, Kentucky Motor Speedway and Windy Hollow Speedway.
Sgt. Murriell said the ads will hopefully inspire candidates to look into KSP as a career and apply.
"I will say it's not for everyone. You have to want to be here. If you're just looking for a job this is not the place for you," Sgt. Murriell said. "You have to be committed."
The application portal opened in May and there's already more than 400 applicants, but only 110 slots are available for the cadet academy. It's first come, first serve on applying and follow up testing to get a spot at the academy.
"What we're hopeful for is that when a potential applicant sees that then they're going to come to the website or they're going to go to the YouTube site or the Instagram and look at the other videos we have that will showcase everything we offer as an agency," he said.
Last recruitment session there were about 500 applicants, and this year's applications could surpass that number.
This is also the first year that applications can be submitted online. KSP is also allowing post selection for those that finish the academy.
