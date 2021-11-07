LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week from Hardin County.
KSP says Shaunda Marlene Skuczas, 30, was last seen on Nov. 1 around 5:20 p.m. walking on US 62 toward Elizabethtown.
Skuczas is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt with multi-colored stripes and carrying a large brown purse.
Police say she has several tattoos, including a rose on her right hand.
Anyone with information on Skuczas' whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078.
