TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Taylorsville Police Chief David Decker was fired, Maj. Brian Sumner neither asked for or expected to be the next man up.
"I've been here about a year and a half," Sumner said. "I was just kind of excited to get a chance to work in the little town that I live in."
But lo and behold, last month, Decker was terminated, and Sumner became the acting chief.
"It was very tough decision," Taylorsville Mayor Matt Douglas said. "I didn't sleep the entire night after that decision was made."
Douglas and the city's four commissioners voted unanimously to make the change. He said there was nothing illegal or unethical about Decker's departure, but there were some hard feelings when he was informed.
"It was a 45-minute discussion about why, and different things about me were said," Douglas said.
Douglas said despite the change, the department and city are in very capable hands. He said Sumner brings lots of experience to the department and is well-liked and respected in the community.
"I've always done my best to make sure I do whatever is right and do what's best for the department," Sumner said.
Before coming to Taylorsville, Sumner spent nearly 20 years with Kentucky State Police. He found himself promoted to sergeant and lieutenant before retiring as commander of the Cannabis Suppression Branch.
Since becoming the acting chief, Sumner has met with KSP and the Spencer County sheriff and said criminals should beware.
"Things around here are probably going to be a little bit different," he said. "You want to do crime, probably should go somewhere else."
Right now, the department is short a few officers, but Sumner said they haven't missed a beat or a call.
"We're working a lot of overtime hours, but we are there for the people," he said.
Sumner said he loves police work and has enjoyed getting to know the people he is sworn to serve in protect.
Douglas said if all goes as planned, Sumner will be sworn in as the permanent chief Tuesday night.
