LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife used a robotic deer to catch a man they say was hunting illegally.
According to an arrest report, James Malone was caught shining his spotlight on a deer from his SUV Sunday night.
But he didn't know the deer was a robot police use to catch people hunting illegally with spotlights. When officers searched Malone's SUV, they found methamphetamine inside, according to the arrest report.
Authorities also say he previously killed a deer without a license, and never reported it.
Malone faces a long list of charges including spotlighting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, illegal taking or pursuing of deer or wild turkey, hunting or trapping without a license or permit and littering.
He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
