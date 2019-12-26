LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmaker John "Bam" Carney is hospitalized in intensive care with severe pancreatitis, according to a family member.
Mark Carney posted on Facebook on behalf of the family thanking "everyone for your prayers of healing and words of encouragement." He says 'Bam' became sick on Sunday at his mother's home and ended up at the emergency room in the early hours of Monday. "He was quickly diagnosed as a very sick man with pancreatitis."
Carney was transferred to Norton Hospital in Louisville and underwent two surgeries on Monday. He was placed in the ICU where "some things got critical" on Wednesday, according to the post. He revealed that Carney is on dialysis to help assist his kidneys. "Doctors say he is probably the sickest patient they have in hospital now."
The post says the 50-year-old could have "feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months."
'Bam' Carney is the House Majority Floor Leader. The Campbellsville Republican has been in the General Assembly since 2009.
