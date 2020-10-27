LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky National Guard will help at polling locations for the general election Nov. 3.
In a release, the Kentucky National Guard says 280 guardsmen will be assigned to locations in 38 counties in Kentucky. The Guardsmen will help clean polling locations, direct traffic, organize parking and assist with crowd control, but they will not wear military uniforms or clothing.
The Guardsmen will be under the direction of election officers and won't perform any law enforcement or election duties, so they will not be handling any ballots or screening voters.
Kentucky's State Board of Elections reached out to counties earlier this month to see what support they would need for the election. The Guard also helped with the Kentucky primary election in June. Many of the usual poll workers and volunteers are older and at higher risk of COVID-19.
