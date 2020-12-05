LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry, and members of the La Grange, Kentucky, community are stepping up to help.
"The people that it's really affected have been hit twice now — and right around Christmas time," said Allen Lane, a La Grange resident whose band has played around Louisville for more than a decade.
Lane has made some friends in the music scene during his career, and on Sunday they will all come together for a virtual benefit concert that will air live on Facebook.
"When I put the post out there and said, 'Hey, I'm thinking about doing this,' my inbox was just blowing up," Lane said. "Local businesses and local musicians who were willing to help out."
The Tip Your Server Relief Fund concert will benefit Every Slice Matters, a nonprofit started by Hometown Pizza. The organization will give out the money raised at the benefit based on need, according to Donna Sabo, Hometown Pizza's director of marketing.
"One hundred percent of what we raise will go to local servers in our community,” said Sabo, who wasn't surprised that so many people around La Grange want to help.
"I call us 'the big kind community,'" she said. "And everyone is so kind and giving. It’s touched me to see how many people are interested and willing to help with this project."
Everyone involved with the concert is hoping for a big virtual audience Sunday to provide help to those who need it.
"This is hard for our servers in all communities," Sabo said. "If you’ve got a few extra dollars, it would be great."
The Tip Your Server Relief Fund concert starts at 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature performances by The Allen Lane Band, 100 Proof Mojo, Shaun Wallace, Ryan Oliver, Brittany Sabo Strotman and more. To tune in, visit Lane's Facebook page.
