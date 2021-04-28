LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police is calling for more compensation to help recruit and retain employees.
In 2020, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections lost 62 employees. In 2021 alone, it has already lost 19 employees.
Right now, LMDC has 70 job vacancies.
"We have more people leaving, and we don't have anybody to fill the vacancies," said Tracy Dotson, spokesman for the Fraternal Order of Police union.
The FOP believes it's struggling to get recruits largely due to a non-competitive starting wage for new employees. Officers' starting pay is $18/hr.
"That's very similar to what — even in the civilian market — places like Chick-fil-A, Frito-Lay, driving a forklift and things are paying without the 12-week academy process, the vetting process and the inherent danger that comes with our jobs," Dotson said.
Additionally, Metro Corrections has only one recruiter and low funding for recruitment efforts. The FOP said that could be key in bringing in new employees.
To help solve some of the issues, including overcrowding at Metro Corrections, LMDC is working to reopen the Community Corrections Center for more capacity.
While the facility is needed to address key issues, there's no employees to man it.
"We need that open, and there's been talks about reopening that on Oct. 1," Dotson said. "We don't have the staffing for that if trends continue."
The FOP is calling for more compensation to solve the issues by increasing wages and heightening recruitment efforts.
"The vacancies we're currently experiencing and have experienced could be solved with a bigger push toward recruiting, a bigger push toward retention and tweaking that compensation to that starting wage coming in the door," Dotson said.
