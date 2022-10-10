LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city.
The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September.
So far this month, they've already had more than 150 complaints.
MSD said the problem is the lack of rain, as Louisville's sewer system relies on stormwater from catch basins to keep waste moving. If it rains too much, the system could overflow.
With Louisville's recent dry spell, the sewage has been moving slowly, giving it time for the smell to seep into the neighborhood.
Louisville Water has been using fire hydrants to flush sewer drains out in the smelliest areas. Areas of Louisville with the oldest infrastructure, including the Highlands, Butchertown, NuLu and the west end are most affected by the stench.
"Obviously people are noticing, and it's a little more odorous in the city than it had been," MSD Communications Director Sheryl Lauder said. "So the answer to all that is some more water into the combined sewer system, and hopefully in moderation and not a flood."
In addition to a lack of rain, leaves can also cause issues and clog up catch basins after they fall, MSD said. If you cannot clear leaves away safely, call MSD.
MSD said residents who notice the sewer smell in their neighborhoods should call them at (502) 540-6000 or go to their website by clicking here to report the problem.
