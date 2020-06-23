LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on Dixie Highway may notice more traffic backups than usual over the next few weeks as crews work to install fiber-optic cable.
Lane closures are expected to take place along 2-1/2 miles of the Dixie Highway corridor between Nobel Place and Algonquin Parkway.
"Short-term closures will be limited to one land and shift as the work shifts," a news release states. "Through some parts off the project area, only shoulder closures will be required."
The new cable is expected to improve traffic signalling throughout the project area and provide real-time information on bus arrivals at Rapid stations along Dixie Highway and into downtown.
