LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four lanes of the Kennedy Bridge are closed until further notice while crews make repairs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the lanes were shut down Friday afternoon so crews can repair "a loose finger expansion joint" and prevent it from damaging vehicles. Officials say the loose expansion joint is located about halfway across the bridge.
The structural integrity of the bridge is not affected.
Crews hope to complete repairs and reopen the lanes sometime Friday.
Drivers headed southbound on I-65 from Indiana should expect delays and avoid using the bridge while the repairs are being made. Drivers can get around the work zone by taking I-265E to the Lewis and Clark Bridge and East End Tunnel or taking westbound I-265 to eastbound I-64 and the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.