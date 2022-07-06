LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is not just cookouts, patio hangouts and pool time.
No matter how hot it is, the grass is always going to grow. Which means someone has to mow the lawn.
But some may not have the time or the energy in these hot summer months.
"That's why you would call people like me and we can take care of that," Montre Thompson said. "Takes time, a little patience, and a little endurance due to the sun"
Thompson is the owner of GWS Lawn Care Service. His goal is for your lawn to be as clean-cut as his own mother's yard.
"It's kind of therapeutic and I just like doing it," Thompson said. "Kind of like being a lawn barber in a way."
To expand his business, Thompson turned to a new app this summer called Greenpal.
"It's the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy," Gene Caballero said.
Caballero helped launch the app about a decade ago. Now, the service has expanded to Louisville.
"Nobody wants to call people anymore. And also, if you're trying to call a landscaping company in the summer, you call 10, and probably gonna get 10 voicemails," Caballero said.
Signing up is free. You just need to type in your address, basic information, pick an optimal day and time, and answer a few basic questions about your lawn.
"That alerts all the screen vendors in the area that there's a lawn up for bid. Those vendors bid on the property based on the area," Caballero said.
Thompson says he gets at least one appointment a day off the Greenpal app. Some days, he can respond to a request within a few hours.
In most cases, Caballero says it's reasonable to expect next business day lawn care.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.