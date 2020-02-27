LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building at the corner of West Jefferson and South Ninth streets in downtown Louisville is now just a relic. Once the home of Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services, it now sits mostly empty and is a reminder of the tough budget that caused the city to save millions of dollars by surrendering its juvenile jail service to the state.
Two months after the sudden transition, Metro Council's budget committee got an update from local and state leaders, including Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner LaShana Harris, about how the transition is progressing.
While the city still transports the young people to and from detention and court, the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice has repurposed its Louisville Day Treatment Center building at the state's Audubon Campus, on La Grange Road, to house detention services at a 16-bed facility.
"The current population that we try to maintain at the Regional Juvenile Detention facility is between 10 to 12," Harris told council. "A couple weeks ago, it got up to 16."
In the meeting, Council learned that some are detained outside the Louisville facility, in other counties, when the new facility in Louisville is full or when they have to be separated from co-defendants or rival gang members. The state also explained that it's allowing the young inmates in-person or video visitation sessions with family. Additionally, it said it's still giving the young people education, mental health treatment and even yoga.
Metro Council President David James, D-6, said the Council and the community had a lot of concerns about how the transition would turn out.
"I think things are going well," he said.
But that's not to say Council is free of concerns after the transition. Some Council members worry the young people aren't getting as much help as they did when the city ran the show. Additionally, some fear the city might be staffing too many employees to transport the young inmates.
James acknowledged that a lot of kinks still have to be worked out.
"We're only 60 days into it," he said. "I think we all recognize the challenges that we have and the opportunities for improvement, and everybody seems to be very willing to accept those opportunities to try to do better."
