LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Brick Convention is coming to the Kentucky International Convention Center on July 15-16, 2023.
LEGO artists from around the country will have their creations on display, and actors from the TV show LEGO Masters will be available for a meet and greet.
Fans will also be able to build their own creations in the Construction Zone, see Star Wars displays and purchase new, retired and rare LEGO sets.
Tickets, on sale now, are $14.99 per person online or $18 at the door. Children two and younger get in free.
The Louisville Brick Convention will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer organization that buys new Lego sets for children all over the world for the holidays.
