JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two libraries in southern Indiana are now welcoming the public again.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, which includes the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations, reopened Monday with safety guidelines in place. Visitors must wear a mask at all times inside the buildings.
The library director says he is delighted that the libraries have re-opened. The branches closed in November 2020, after two staff tested positive for COVID-19. The library's board of directors decided to temporarily close both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville branches after being notified of the cases.
"Our number one priority is the safety of our community and our customers, so that's what we're looking out for right now," library director David Seckman said in November after the closures were announced.
Seckman said both branches quarantine books for three days after they're returned, all surfaces are sanitized multiple times a day and seating has been reduced and rearranged to ensure social distancing is followed.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.