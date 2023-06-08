LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Bats player Elly De La Cruz hit his first MLB home run on Wednesday night with the Cincinnati Reds, and a lucky 17-year-old caught it.
On a whim, Alex French and his friends decided to go to Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers.
French was sitting in the top seats of right field when de la Cruz blasted a ball 458 feet right in their direction.
French had a choice to keep the ball or sell it. Someone offered him $5,000 on the spot, but ultimately, he decided to give it back.
In return, French received some special treatment from the Reds.
"All my friends got a signed picture and a ball," French said. "I got a bat, hat, and picture with the ball, and a picture with him (de la Cruz). We got to meet him, and he's a really good guy, too."
French said Wednesday night was a lifelong memory, and something he'll never forget.
