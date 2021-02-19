NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany and LifeSpring Health Systems are partnering up to build a clinic at the Colonial Manor Shopping Center on Charlestown Road.
Hoagland Commercial Realtors bought the old shopping complex with the intent of revitalizing it and bringing new shops, businesses and jobs to the area. In early 2020, The New Albany Redevelopment Commission promised $1 million to the Colonial Manor project to help pay for infrastructure, façade work, parking lot improvements and more.
Josh Staten, the economic development and redevelopment director for the city of New Albany, said the investment is already drawing interest from future tenants and will have ripple effects on the area.
“We’ve made a big effort in revitalizing this district, revitalizing this corridor,” he said. “And then you’ll start to see restaurant come back, other shops. And so the residual impact is going to be tremendous.”
By building a clinic at the far end of the complex, Staten said it will meet a big need for the community.
“I think every city in the country understands that there is a problem with not just affordable health care but access to health care," he said. "So this is an exciting project."
The city of New Albany has approved $350,000 of its CARES Act funding to build the clinic, and LifeSpring will manage and operate the facility. LifeSpring is a community health and mental health center with locations in 11 southern Indiana counties. The organization provides quality health care to anyone no matter a patient’s ability to pay or insurance status.
The 4,500-square-foot facility at Colonial Manor will have 10 patient rooms and a wide variety of health care options will be available.
“You’ll be able to find general primary care such as pediatric care, well-woman visits, immunizations, acute care, things you would get at any other primary care practice," said Beth Keeney, the senior vice president of Community Health Initiatives for LifeSpring. "As well as behavioral health and substance abuse treatment will be available here."
She said LifeSpring is proud and excited to be partnering with the city of New Albany to offer health care to those in need in the city.
“We have a lot of exciting things going on in this building," Mayor Jeff Gahan said. "This has been a really, really tough year with COVID-19. And I can’t think of a better opportunity to use the CARES Act money to promote long-term health here in the city of New Albany."
The last permits are being finalized, after which crews will start the renovations. The plan is to open the clinic this summer.
