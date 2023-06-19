Church picnics return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many people in Louisville, summer is church festival season.

Archdiocesan parishes across the city host festival and picnics all summer to welcome the community for good food and a night to raise money for local churches. For many parishes, it's the largest fundraiser of the year.

Below is a list, courtesy of the archdiocese, of events scheduled this summer and even some fall-themed festivals at area churches:

June 22-24

  • Holy Family 
    • 3938 Poplar Level Road, Louisville

June 23-24

  • St. Martha
    • 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville

July 1

  • St. Bernard
    • 5075 KY 551, Liberty

July 8

  • St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi
    • 110 KY 376, Payneville

July 14-15

  • St. Francis of Assisi
    • 6785 Highway 52, Loretto

July 15

  • St. Aloysius
    • 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley

July 15

  • St. Gabriel
    • 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville

July 15

  • St. John Vianney
    • 4839 Southside Drive, Louisville

July 21

  • St. James (Beer Garden Social)
    • 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville

July 21-22

  • St. Agnes
    • 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville

July 21-22

  • St. Rita
    • 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville

July 28-29

  • St. Michael
    • 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville

July 29

  • St. Thomas
    • 870 St. Thomas Lane, Bardstown

Aug. 4-5

  • Holy Trinity
    • 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville

Aug. 5

  • Holy Rosary
    • 378 Rosary Heights Road, Springfield

Aug. 5

  • St. Simon & Jude
    • 4335 Hazelwood Ave., Louisville

Aug. 6

  • St. Ann
    • 7490 Howardstown Road, Howardstown

Aug. 12

  • St. Theresa
    • 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville

Aug. 18

  • St. James (Beer Garden Social)
    • 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville

Aug. 19

  • St. Helen (Ice Cream Social)
    • 4005 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Aug. 26

  • St. James
    • 307 W. Dixie Ave., Elizabethtown

Sept. 9

  • St. Dominic (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
    • 303 W. Main St., Springfield

Sept. 9

  • Good Shepherd (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
    • 3511 Rudd Ave., Louisville

Sept. 9

  • Incarnation (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
    • 2229 Hunters Trace, Louisville

Sept. 9

  • St. Leonard (Homecoming Festival)
    • 440 Zorn Ave., Louisville

Sept. 9

  • St. Martin of Tours
    • 440 St. Martin Road, Vine Grove

Sept. 15

  • St. James (Beer Garden Social)
    • 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville

Sept. 16

  • St. Francis of Assisi
    • 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Sept. 24

  • Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
    • 310 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown

Oct. 7

  • Holy Cross (Fall Turkey Supper)
    • 59 New Haven Road, Loretto

Oct. 21

  • St. Gabriel (Boo October Festival)
    • 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Oct. 21

  • St. Paul (Car/Truck/Bike Show)
    • 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Oct. 28

  • St. Rose (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
    • 868 Loretto Road, Springfield

Oct. 29

  • St. Theresa of Avila (Fall Festival)
    • 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville

Nov. 1

  • Sts. Simon & Jude (Card Party)
    • 4335 Hazelwood Ave., Louisville

Nov. 5

  • St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi (Turkey Feast)
    • 110 KY 376, Payneville

Nov. 11

  • Immaculate Conception (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
    • 502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange

Nov. 11

  • St. Paul (Craft Fair)
    • 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville

