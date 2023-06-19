LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many people in Louisville, summer is church festival season.
Archdiocesan parishes across the city host festival and picnics all summer to welcome the community for good food and a night to raise money for local churches. For many parishes, it's the largest fundraiser of the year.
Below is a list, courtesy of the archdiocese, of events scheduled this summer and even some fall-themed festivals at area churches:
June 22-24
- Holy Family
- 3938 Poplar Level Road, Louisville
June 23-24
- St. Martha
- 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville
July 1
- St. Bernard
- 5075 KY 551, Liberty
July 8
- St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi
- 110 KY 376, Payneville
July 14-15
- St. Francis of Assisi
- 6785 Highway 52, Loretto
July 15
- St. Aloysius
- 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley
July 15
- St. Gabriel
- 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville
July 15
- St. John Vianney
- 4839 Southside Drive, Louisville
July 21
- St. James (Beer Garden Social)
- 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville
July 21-22
- St. Agnes
- 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville
July 21-22
- St. Rita
- 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville
July 28-29
- St. Michael
- 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville
July 29
- St. Thomas
- 870 St. Thomas Lane, Bardstown
Aug. 4-5
- Holy Trinity
- 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville
Aug. 5
- Holy Rosary
- 378 Rosary Heights Road, Springfield
Aug. 5
- St. Simon & Jude
- 4335 Hazelwood Ave., Louisville
Aug. 6
- St. Ann
- 7490 Howardstown Road, Howardstown
Aug. 12
- St. Theresa
- 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville
Aug. 18
- St. James (Beer Garden Social)
- 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville
Aug. 19
- St. Helen (Ice Cream Social)
- 4005 Dixie Highway, Louisville
Aug. 26
- St. James
- 307 W. Dixie Ave., Elizabethtown
Sept. 9
- St. Dominic (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
- 303 W. Main St., Springfield
Sept. 9
- Good Shepherd (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
- 3511 Rudd Ave., Louisville
Sept. 9
- Incarnation (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
- 2229 Hunters Trace, Louisville
Sept. 9
- St. Leonard (Homecoming Festival)
- 440 Zorn Ave., Louisville
Sept. 9
- St. Martin of Tours
- 440 St. Martin Road, Vine Grove
Sept. 15
- St. James (Beer Garden Social)
- 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville
Sept. 16
- St. Francis of Assisi
- 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville
Sept. 24
- Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
- 310 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown
Oct. 7
- Holy Cross (Fall Turkey Supper)
- 59 New Haven Road, Loretto
Oct. 21
- St. Gabriel (Boo October Festival)
- 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville
Oct. 21
- St. Paul (Car/Truck/Bike Show)
- 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville
Oct. 28
- St. Rose (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
- 868 Loretto Road, Springfield
Oct. 29
- St. Theresa of Avila (Fall Festival)
- 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville
Nov. 1
- Sts. Simon & Jude (Card Party)
- 4335 Hazelwood Ave., Louisville
Nov. 5
- St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi (Turkey Feast)
- 110 KY 376, Payneville
Nov. 11
- Immaculate Conception (Fall Festival/Homecoming)
- 502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange
Nov. 11
- St. Paul (Craft Fair)
- 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville
