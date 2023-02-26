LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new place for dogs to get treats to toys in Louisville.
The Little Dog Library in the Highlands was created by Lisa Schmid. She started the library in memory of her two dogs, Layla and Abigail.
Neighbors walking their dogs can browse for items in the small wooden structure near the sidewalk. It's comparable to little libraries tucked around neighborhoods in Louisville.
"The idea started small and grew into this," Schmid said. "People in the neighborhood were intrigued by it, the concept of leaving something, taking something."
The concept is simple, dog lovers are encouraged to take something or leave something inside the library. Donations can include dog food, toys, clothing and other items.
"It's a way to help people out, for fun and economically because people might not be able to afford as much," Schmid said.
Donald Rios said the library has brought people together around the neighborhood with the commonality of owning a dog.
"When I first saw the dog library I was a bit skeptical because I thought people were going to take everything and not leave anything," Rios said. "It turned out to be very different from that, people are good. People have filled this up with dog food, dog toys, everything."
The library creates a sense of community, according to Rios. It also can help support neighbors.
"What I like about it, you might have a hard week or hard month, you can come get some food, you can get a toy for your animal," Rios said. "It's done a lot for this corner of our neighborhood."
Leslie Hansford with local nonprofit My Dog Eats First said the cost of pet food has risen in recent years. The organization provides pet food, supplies and veterinary services for pets of the homeless community in Louisville.
"We want to keep the little pantries around town stock. We helped the houseless and underserved in the community, and we want to make sure people are able to afford to feed their pets," Hansford said.
The dog library can be another way to support people with pets. It can be found at the corner of Highland Avenue and Edward Street.
Schmid hopes neighborhoods around Louisville can build similar libraries for dogs. She said her friend said a branch in Kansas.
"We just love the interaction in this neighborhood of the people and the dogs," Schmid said. "It's been great, it's been better than we hoped it would be."
