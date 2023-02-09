LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD traffic unit is investigating after a fatal crash involving two vehicles on the Greenbelt Highway early Thursday morning.
It happened around 6:20 a.m. according to a news release from LMPD. That's when officers from the 3rd Division responded to a report of a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road.
A female driver in one of the vehicles died at the scene. The male driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital, but his injuries did not appear life-threatening, according to the release.
We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more details become available.
